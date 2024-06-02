Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1967 F (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 5,5 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,660,880
- Mintage PROOF 1,600
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1967
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1967 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 787 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place June 1, 2015.
Сondition
- All companies
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (4)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (2)
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date June 2, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
