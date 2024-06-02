1 Mark 1967 F (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1967 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 787 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place June 1, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (8) AU (1)