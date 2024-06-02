Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1967 F (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 1 Mark 1967 F - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Mark 1967 F - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 5,5 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,660,880
  • Mintage PROOF 1,600

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1967
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1967 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 787 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place June 1, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (4)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (2)
Germany 1 Mark 1967 F at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - June 2, 2024
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date June 2, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1967 F at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - December 1, 2021
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date December 1, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1967 F at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - September 2, 2021
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date September 2, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1967 F at auction Möller - June 1, 2015
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1967 F at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 5, 2014
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 5, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1967 F at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 23, 2014
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 23, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1967 F at auction Reinhard Fischer - January 17, 2014
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 17, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1967 F at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 15, 2013
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1967 F at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 5, 2013
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 5, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1967 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

