1 Mark 1966 J (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1966 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2134 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place June 29, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (4) No grade (7)