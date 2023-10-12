Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1966 J (Germany, FRG)
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1966 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2134 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place June 29, 2024.
Сondition
- All companies
- Reinhard Fischer (4)
- Russiancoin (7)
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 180 RUB
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 5, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1966 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search