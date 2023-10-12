Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1966 J (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 1 Mark 1966 J - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Mark 1966 J - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Reinhard Schimmer GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 5,5 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 12,030,447
  • Mintage PROOF 1,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1966
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1966 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2134 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place June 29, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Reinhard Fischer (4)
  • Russiancoin (7)
Germany 1 Mark 1966 J at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 180 RUB
Germany 1 Mark 1966 J at auction Russiancoin - December 22, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 22, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1966 J at auction Russiancoin - June 9, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1966 J at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1966 J at auction Russiancoin - April 8, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 8, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1966 J at auction Russiancoin - September 3, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 3, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1966 J at auction Russiancoin - April 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1966 J at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 5, 2014
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 5, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1966 J at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 23, 2014
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 23, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1966 J at auction Reinhard Fischer - January 17, 2014
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 17, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1966 J at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 15, 2013
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1966 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1966 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 1 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search