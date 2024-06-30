Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1966 F (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 1 Mark 1966 F - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Mark 1966 F - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 5,5 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 13,519,286
  • Mintage PROOF 450

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1966
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1966 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3369 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place May 25, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
Germany 1 Mark 1966 F at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1966 F at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2012
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1966 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

