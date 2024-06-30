Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1966 F (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 5,5 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 13,519,286
- Mintage PROOF 450
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1966
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1966 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3369 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place May 25, 2018.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1966 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
