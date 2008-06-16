1 Mark 1966 D (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1966 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3486 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place June 16, 2008.

Сondition PROOF (1)