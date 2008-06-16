Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1966 D (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 1 Mark 1966 D - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Mark 1966 D - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 5,5 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 11,717,297
  • Mintage PROOF 22

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1966
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1966 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3486 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place June 16, 2008.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
Germany 1 Mark 1966 D at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1966 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1966 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 1 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search