1 Mark 1966 D (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 5,5 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 11,717,297
- Mintage PROOF 22
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1966
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1966 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3486 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place June 16, 2008.
Сondition
