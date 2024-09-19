Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1965 G (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 5,5 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,190,000
- Mintage PROOF 8,233
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1965
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1965 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1825 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place November 25, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (2)
- Stack's (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition PF67 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 80 USD
Seller WAG
Date January 9, 2022
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date August 2, 2012
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
