Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1965 G (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 1 Mark 1965 G - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Mark 1965 G - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Münz- und Edelmetallhandel Andreas Fenzl GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 5,5 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,190,000
  • Mintage PROOF 8,233

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1965
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1965 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1825 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place November 25, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 1 Mark 1965 G at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Germany 1 Mark 1965 G at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition PF67 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 80 USD
Germany 1 Mark 1965 G at auction WAG - January 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date January 9, 2022
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1965 G at auction Heritage - August 2, 2012
Germany 1 Mark 1965 G at auction Heritage - August 2, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date August 2, 2012
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1965 G at auction Heritage - July 5, 2011
Germany 1 Mark 1965 G at auction Heritage - July 5, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date July 5, 2011
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1965 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1965 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 1 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search