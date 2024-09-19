1 Mark 1965 G (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1965 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1825 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place November 25, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (4) Condition (slab) PF68 (1) PF67 (1) PF66 (2) CAMEO (2) ULTRA CAMEO (2) Service PCGS (1) NGC (3)