1 Mark 1965 F (Germany, FRG)
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1965 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1849 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place March 13, 2022.
For the sale of 1 Mark 1965 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
