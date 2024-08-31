Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1965 F (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 1 Mark 1965 F - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Mark 1965 F - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 5,5 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 9,000,000
  • Mintage PROOF 300

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1965
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1965 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1849 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place March 13, 2022.

Germany 1 Mark 1965 F at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF67 PCGS
Selling price
288 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1965 F at auction WAG - May 14, 2023
Seller WAG
Date May 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1965 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

