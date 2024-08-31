1 Mark 1965 F (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1965 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1849 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place March 13, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (2) Condition (slab) PF67 (1) Service PCGS (1)