1 Mark 1964 J (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1964 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1364 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place September 1, 2013.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) Service PCGS (1)