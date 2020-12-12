Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1964 J (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: Auktionen Frühwald
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 5,5 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,942,000
- Mintage PROOF 33
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1964
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1964 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1364 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place September 1, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Frühwald (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
- WAG (4)
Seller Frühwald
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Seller Frühwald
Date September 19, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1964 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search