Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1964 J (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 1 Mark 1964 J - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Mark 1964 J - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Auktionen Frühwald

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 5,5 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,942,000
  • Mintage PROOF 33

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1964
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1964 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1364 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place September 1, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
  • WAG (4)
Germany 1 Mark 1964 J at auction Frühwald - December 12, 2020
Seller Frühwald
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1964 J at auction WAG - December 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1964 J at auction Frühwald - September 19, 2020
Seller Frühwald
Date September 19, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1964 J at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1964 J at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 12, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1964 J at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 21, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 21, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1964 J at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1964 J at auction WAG - April 9, 2017
Seller WAG
Date April 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1964 J at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1964 J at auction WAG - September 1, 2013
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2013
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1964 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

