1 Mark 1964 G (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 5,5 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,498,000
- Mintage PROOF 368
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1964
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1964 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2802 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place May 15, 2014.
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
127 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
132 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
