Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1964 G (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 1 Mark 1964 G - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Mark 1964 G - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 5,5 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,498,000
  • Mintage PROOF 368

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1964
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1964 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2802 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place May 15, 2014.

Germany 1 Mark 1964 G at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
127 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1964 G at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
132 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1964 G at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2016
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1964 G at auction Möller - June 1, 2015
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1964 G at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1964 G at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2012
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1964 G at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2012
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

