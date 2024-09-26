Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1964 F (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 1 Mark 1964 F - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Mark 1964 F - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 5,5 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,900,000
  • Mintage PROOF 25

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1964
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1964 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2378 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place February 28, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • WAG (1)
Germany 1 Mark 1964 F at auction WAG - July 8, 2018
Seller WAG
Date July 8, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1964 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1964 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 1 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search