Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1964 D (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 5,5 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,760,000
- Mintage PROOF 30
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1964
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1964 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21211 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 2,380. Bidding took place November 6, 2018.
Сondition
- All companies
- Felzmann (1)
- Künker (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1964 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
