Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1964 D (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 1 Mark 1964 D - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Mark 1964 D - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 5,5 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,760,000
  • Mintage PROOF 30

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1964
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1964 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21211 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 2,380. Bidding took place November 6, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Künker (1)
Germany 1 Mark 1964 D at auction Künker - December 6, 2018
Seller Künker
Date December 6, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
994 $
Price in auction currency 875 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1964 D at auction Felzmann - November 7, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
