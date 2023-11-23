Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1963 J (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 1 Mark 1963 J - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Mark 1963 J - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 5,5 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 17,355,000
  • Mintage PROOF 28

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1963
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1963 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7212 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place March 14, 2002.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • WAG (4)
Germany 1 Mark 1963 J at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1963 J at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1963 J at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1963 J at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1963 J at auction Frühwald - December 12, 2020
Seller Frühwald
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1963 J at auction Frühwald - September 19, 2020
Seller Frühwald
Date September 19, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1963 J at auction Aurea - May 23, 2019
Seller Aurea
Date May 23, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1963 J at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1963 J at auction WAG - April 9, 2017
Seller WAG
Date April 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1963 J at auction WAG - September 1, 2013
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2013
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1963 J at auction Künker - March 14, 2002
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2002
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1963 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1963 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 1 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search