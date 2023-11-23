1 Mark 1963 J (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1963 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7212 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place March 14, 2002.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (3) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS63 (1) Service NGC (2) PCGS (1)