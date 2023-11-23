Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1963 J (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 5,5 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 17,355,000
- Mintage PROOF 28
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1963
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1963 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7212 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place March 14, 2002.
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Frühwald
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Seller Frühwald
Date September 19, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Aurea
Date May 23, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2013
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
