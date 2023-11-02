Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1963 G (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 5,5 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 11,245,000
- Mintage PROOF 200
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1963
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1963 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3164 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place November 7, 2012.
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
127 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date December 22, 2016
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date February 2, 2014
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1963 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
