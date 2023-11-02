Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1963 G (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 1 Mark 1963 G - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Mark 1963 G - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 5,5 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 11,245,000
  • Mintage PROOF 200

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1963
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1963 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3164 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place November 7, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (3)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • WAG (4)
Germany 1 Mark 1963 G at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1963 G at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
127 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1963 G at auction WAG - May 12, 2019
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1963 G at auction Heritage - December 22, 2016
Germany 1 Mark 1963 G at auction Heritage - December 22, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date December 22, 2016
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1963 G at auction WAG - April 6, 2014
Seller WAG
Date April 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1963 G at auction WAG - February 2, 2014
Seller WAG
Date February 2, 2014
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1963 G at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2013
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1963 G at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2012
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1963 G at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2012
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1963 G at auction Heritage - November 8, 2009
Germany 1 Mark 1963 G at auction Heritage - November 8, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date November 8, 2009
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1963 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1963 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 1 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search