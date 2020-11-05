Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1963 F (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 1 Mark 1963 F - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Mark 1963 F - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 5,5 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 19,500,000
  • Mintage PROOF 45

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1963
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1963 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2248 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place November 4, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 1 Mark 1963 F at auction WAG - January 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1963 F at auction WAG - December 12, 2021
Seller WAG
Date December 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1963 F at auction Busso Peus - November 5, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1963 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

