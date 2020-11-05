Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1963 F (Germany, FRG)
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 5,5 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 19,500,000
- Mintage PROOF 45
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1963
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1963 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2248 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place November 4, 2020.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1963 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
