1 Mark 1963 F (Germany, FRG)

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1963 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2248 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place November 4, 2020.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (1)