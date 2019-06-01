Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1963 D (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 1 Mark 1963 D - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Mark 1963 D - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: BESTCOIN

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 5,5 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 16,900,000
  • Mintage PROOF 40

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1963
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1963 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • London Coins (2)
Germany 1 Mark 1963 D at auction London Coins - June 1, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date June 1, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1963 D at auction London Coins - December 3, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1963 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

