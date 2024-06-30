Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1962 J (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 5,5 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,340,000
- Mintage PROOF 28
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1962
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1962 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2801 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place May 15, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 14, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 35 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1962 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
