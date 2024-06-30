1 Mark 1962 J (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1962 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2801 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place May 15, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (1) AU (1) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) Service PCGS (1)