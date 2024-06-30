Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1962 G (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 5,5 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,460,000
- Mintage PROOF 100
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1962
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1962 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4438 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 430. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
161 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Felzmann
Date March 6, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date June 22, 2017
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date July 14, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2003
Condition PROOF
Selling price
