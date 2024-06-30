Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1962 G (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 1 Mark 1962 G - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Mark 1962 G - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 5,5 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,460,000
  • Mintage PROOF 100

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1962
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1962 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4438 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 430. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Felzmann (3)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
Germany 1 Mark 1962 G at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1962 G at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 16, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1962 G at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
161 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1962 G at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1962 G at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1962 G at auction Felzmann - March 6, 2019
Seller Felzmann
Date March 6, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1962 G at auction Felzmann - November 7, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1962 G at auction Felzmann - November 7, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1962 G at auction Heritage - June 22, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date June 22, 2017
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1962 G at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1962 G at auction Künker - July 14, 2016
Seller Künker
Date July 14, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1962 G at auction Künker - March 18, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1962 G at auction Künker - March 18, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1962 G at auction Katz - November 22, 2015
Seller Katz
Date November 22, 2015
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1962 G at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2012
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1962 G at auction Künker - June 17, 2003
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2003
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1962 G at auction Künker - March 14, 2002
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2002
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1962 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

