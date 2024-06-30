1 Mark 1962 F (Germany, FRG)

Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1962 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 10347 sold at the Rhenumis auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place November 9, 2023.
For the sale of 1 Mark 1962 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
