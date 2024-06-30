Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1962 F (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 1 Mark 1962 F - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Mark 1962 F - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Comptoir des Monnaies

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 5,5 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,000,000
  • Mintage PROOF 45

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1962
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1962 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 10347 sold at the Rhenumis auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place November 9, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
Germany 1 Mark 1962 F at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1962 F at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1962 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

