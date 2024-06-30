1 Mark 1962 D (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1962 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1361 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 105. Bidding took place September 1, 2013.

