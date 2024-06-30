Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1962 D (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 5,5 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,200,000
- Mintage PROOF 40
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1962
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1962 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1361 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 105. Bidding took place September 1, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2013
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date August 2, 2012
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 119 USD
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1962 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
