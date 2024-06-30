Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1962 D (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 1 Mark 1962 D - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Mark 1962 D - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 5,5 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,200,000
  • Mintage PROOF 40

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1962
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1962 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1361 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 105. Bidding took place September 1, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 1 Mark 1962 D at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1962 D at auction WAG - September 1, 2013
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2013
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1962 D at auction Heritage - August 2, 2012
Germany 1 Mark 1962 D at auction Heritage - August 2, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date August 2, 2012
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 119 USD
Germany 1 Mark 1962 D at auction Künker - September 29, 2005
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1962 D at auction Künker - June 17, 2003
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1962 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

