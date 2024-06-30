1 Mark 1961 J (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1961 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 27228 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 353. Bidding took place September 25, 2013.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (3) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS64 (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (2)