Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1961 J (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 5,5 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 11,481,000
- Mintage PROOF 28
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1961
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1961 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 27228 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 353. Bidding took place September 25, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (3)
- Künker (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Rhenumis (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date July 23, 2015
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2013
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1961 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
