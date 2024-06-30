Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1961 G (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 1 Mark 1961 G - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Mark 1961 G - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 5,5 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,439,000
  • Mintage PROOF 70

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1961
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1961 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2585 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 625. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • Rhenumis (2)
  • WAG (3)
Germany 1 Mark 1961 G at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1961 G at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1961 G at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1961 G at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
286 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1961 G at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price


Germany 1 Mark 1961 G at auction WAG - January 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price


Germany 1 Mark 1961 G at auction Felzmann - November 7, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price


Germany 1 Mark 1961 G at auction Künker - September 20, 2018
Seller Künker
Date September 20, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price


Germany 1 Mark 1961 G at auction WAG - July 8, 2018
Seller WAG
Date July 8, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price


Germany 1 Mark 1961 G at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price


Germany 1 Mark 1961 G at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price


Germany 1 Mark 1961 G at auction Künker - October 10, 2007
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2007
Condition PROOF
Selling price


Germany 1 Mark 1961 G at auction Künker - June 17, 2003
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2003
Condition PROOF
Selling price



Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1961 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

