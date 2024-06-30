Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1961 G (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 5,5 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,439,000
- Mintage PROOF 70
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1961
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1961 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2585 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 625. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
286 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 20, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2007
Condition PROOF
Selling price
