Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1961 F (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 1 Mark 1961 F - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Mark 1961 F - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 5,5 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 12,900,000
  • Mintage PROOF 50

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1961
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1961 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5701 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 575. Bidding took place September 25, 2003.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
Germany 1 Mark 1961 F at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1961 F at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1961 F at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1961 F at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1961 F at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1961 F at auction Heritage - June 22, 2017
Germany 1 Mark 1961 F at auction Heritage - June 22, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date June 22, 2017
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 55 USD
Germany 1 Mark 1961 F at auction Heritage - July 3, 2014
Germany 1 Mark 1961 F at auction Heritage - July 3, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date July 3, 2014
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1961 F at auction Künker - September 25, 2003
Seller Künker
Date September 25, 2003
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1961 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search