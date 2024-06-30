1 Mark 1961 F (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1961 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5701 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 575. Bidding took place September 25, 2003.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (3) AU (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) Service NGC (2)