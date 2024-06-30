Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1961 F (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 5,5 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 12,900,000
- Mintage PROOF 50
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1961
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1961 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5701 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 575. Bidding took place September 25, 2003.
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date June 22, 2017
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 55 USD
Seller Heritage
Date July 3, 2014
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
