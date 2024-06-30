Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1961 D (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 1 Mark 1961 D - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Mark 1961 D - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 5,5 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 11,180,000
  • Mintage PROOF 60

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1961
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1961 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21207 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 1,480. Bidding took place November 6, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • WAG (3)
Germany 1 Mark 1961 D at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1961 D at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1961 D at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1961 D at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1961 D at auction Felzmann - November 7, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1961 D at auction Heritage - May 28, 2015
Germany 1 Mark 1961 D at auction Heritage - May 28, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date May 28, 2015
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1961 D at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1961 D at auction Möller - May 27, 2014
Seller Möller
Date May 27, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1961 D at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1961 D at auction WAG - November 10, 2013
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2013
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1961 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

