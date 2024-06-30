Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1961 D (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 5,5 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 11,180,000
- Mintage PROOF 60
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1961
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1961 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21207 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 1,480. Bidding took place November 6, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Felzmann (1)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Möller (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- WAG (3)
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 28, 2015
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
