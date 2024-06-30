1 Mark 1961 D (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1961 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21207 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 1,480. Bidding took place November 6, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (8) AU (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) Service NGC (2) PCGS (1)