Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1960 J (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 1 Mark 1960 J - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Mark 1960 J - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 5,5 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,005,000
  • Mintage PROOF 36

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1960
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1960 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5528 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place June 17, 2003.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (1)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • WAG (4)
Germany 1 Mark 1960 J at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1960 J at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition MS60 ICG
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1960 J at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1960 J at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - February 27, 2022
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 1 Mark 1960 J at auction WAG - December 12, 2021
Seller WAG
Date December 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 1 Mark 1960 J at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 1 Mark 1960 J at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 21, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 21, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1960 J at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 1 Mark 1960 J at auction Katz - November 22, 2015
Seller Katz
Date November 22, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1960 J at auction WAG - June 15, 2014
Seller WAG
Date June 15, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 1 Mark 1960 J at auction WAG - September 1, 2013
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2013
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 1 Mark 1960 J at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 1 Mark 1960 J at auction Künker - June 17, 2003
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Where to buy?
Germany 1 Mark 1960 J at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - August 18, 2024
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date August 18, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1960 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

