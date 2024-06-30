Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1960 J (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 5,5 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,005,000
- Mintage PROOF 36
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1960
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1960 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5528 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place June 17, 2003.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Grün (1)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- WAG (4)
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2013
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1960 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search