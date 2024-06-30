1 Mark 1960 J (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1960 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5528 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place June 17, 2003.

