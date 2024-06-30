1 Mark 1960 G (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1960 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 555 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place September 30, 2023.

