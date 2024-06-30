Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1960 G (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 5,5 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,595,000
- Mintage PROOF 100
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1960
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1960 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 555 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place September 30, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
128 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2021
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Gärtner
Date June 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
