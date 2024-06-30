Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1960 G (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 1 Mark 1960 G - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Mark 1960 G - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 5,5 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,595,000
  • Mintage PROOF 100

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1960
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1960 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 555 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place September 30, 2023.

Germany 1 Mark 1960 G at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1960 G at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1960 G at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
128 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1960 G at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2021
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1960 G at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1960 G at auction Gärtner - June 10, 2021
Seller Gärtner
Date June 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1960 G at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1960 G at auction Möller - June 1, 2015
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1960 G at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1960 G at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1960 G at auction Grün - November 14, 2012
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1960 G at auction Künker - June 17, 2003
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2003
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1960 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

