Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1960 F (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 1 Mark 1960 F - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Mark 1960 F - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 5,5 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,500,000
  • Mintage PROOF 100

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1960
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1960 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2584 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Germany 1 Mark 1960 F at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1960 F at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
161 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1960 F at auction Auction World - October 20, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1960 F at auction Felzmann - March 6, 2019
Seller Felzmann
Date March 6, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 265 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1960 F at auction Felzmann - November 7, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1960 F at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1960 F at auction Sonntag - June 2, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date June 2, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1960 F at auction Möller - June 1, 2015
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1960 F at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1960 F at auction Heritage - January 21, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2014
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1960 F at auction Künker - September 29, 2005
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1960 F at auction Künker - June 17, 2003
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2003
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1960 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

