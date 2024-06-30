Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1960 F (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 5,5 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,500,000
- Mintage PROOF 100
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1960
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1960 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2584 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
161 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Felzmann
Date March 6, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 265 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2014
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
