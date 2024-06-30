1 Mark 1960 D (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1960 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5896 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 330. Bidding took place September 29, 2005.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (1) AU (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) PF65 (1) CAMEO (1) Service PCGS (2)