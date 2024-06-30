Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1960 D (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 5,5 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,900,000
- Mintage PROOF 100
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1960
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1960 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5896 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 330. Bidding took place September 29, 2005.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Künker (3)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
257 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2013
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1960 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search