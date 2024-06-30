Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1960 D (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 1 Mark 1960 D - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Mark 1960 D - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 5,5 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,900,000
  • Mintage PROOF 100

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1960
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1960 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5896 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 330. Bidding took place September 29, 2005.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 1 Mark 1960 D at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1960 D at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
257 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1960 D at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2016
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1960 D at auction Künker - March 18, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1960 D at auction WAG - September 1, 2013
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2013
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1960 D at auction Künker - September 29, 2005
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1960 D at auction Künker - March 14, 2002
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2002
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1960 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1960 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 1 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search