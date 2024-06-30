Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1959 J (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 5,5 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 9,879,000
- Mintage PROOF 25
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1959
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1959 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3134 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place May 24, 2011.
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2013
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1959 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
