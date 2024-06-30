Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1959 J (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 1 Mark 1959 J - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Mark 1959 J - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 5,5 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 9,879,000
  • Mintage PROOF 25

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1959
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1959 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3134 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place May 24, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • WAG (3)
Germany 1 Mark 1959 J at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1959 J at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1959 J at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 23, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1959 J at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1959 J at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1959 J at auction WAG - September 1, 2013
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2013
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1959 J at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1959 J at auction Künker - September 29, 2005
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1959 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

