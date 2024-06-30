1 Mark 1959 J (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1959 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3134 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place May 24, 2011.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (4) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) Service PCGS (1)