Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1959 G (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 1 Mark 1959 G - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Mark 1959 G - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 5,5 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,401,000
  • Mintage PROOF 20

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1959
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1959 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2583 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 1 Mark 1959 G at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1959 G at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
803 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1959 G at auction WAG - January 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1959 G at auction Numisor - June 25, 2019
Seller Numisor
Date June 25, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1959 G at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1959 G at auction Möller - June 1, 2015
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1959 G at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1959 G at auction WAG - September 1, 2013
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2013
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1959 G at auction Felzmann - March 5, 2012
Seller Felzmann
Date March 5, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1959 G at auction Künker - September 29, 2005
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1959 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1959 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 1 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search