Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1959 F (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 1 Mark 1959 F - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Mark 1959 F - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 5,5 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 11,100,000
  • Mintage PROOF 100

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1959
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1959 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2582 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Künker (6)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Via (1)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 1 Mark 1959 F at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1959 F at auction Via - May 28, 2024
Seller Via
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1959 F at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
374 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1959 F at auction Numisor - June 25, 2019
Seller Numisor
Date June 25, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1959 F at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1959 F at auction WAG - March 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1959 F at auction Felzmann - November 7, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1959 F at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1959 F at auction Künker - March 18, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1959 F at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1959 F at auction WAG - September 1, 2013
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2013
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1959 F at auction Heritage - March 8, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date March 8, 2011
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1959 F at auction Heritage - March 14, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date March 14, 2010
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1959 F at auction Künker - September 29, 2005
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1959 F at auction Künker - June 17, 2003
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2003
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1959 F at auction Künker - March 14, 2002
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2002
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 1 Mark 1959 F at auction Via - August 5, 2024
Seller Via
Date August 5, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1959 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

