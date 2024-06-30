Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1959 F (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 5,5 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 11,100,000
- Mintage PROOF 100
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1959
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1959 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2582 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Künker (6)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Numisor (1)
- Via (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
374 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Seller Numisor
Date June 25, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2013
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 8, 2011
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 14, 2010
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2003
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1959 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search