1 Mark 1959 F (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1959 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2582 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

