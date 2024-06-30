Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1959 D (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 1 Mark 1959 D - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Mark 1959 D - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 5,5 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 9,620,000
  • Mintage PROOF 40

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1959
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1959 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2801 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place October 23, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
Germany 1 Mark 1959 D at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1959 D at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
148 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1959 D at auction Katz - November 22, 2015
Seller Katz
Date November 22, 2015
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1959 D at auction Heritage - May 28, 2015
Germany 1 Mark 1959 D at auction Heritage - May 28, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date May 28, 2015
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1959 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1959 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 1 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search