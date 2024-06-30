1 Mark 1959 D (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1959 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2801 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place October 23, 2018.

