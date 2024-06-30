Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1959 D (Germany, FRG)
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1959 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2801 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place October 23, 2018.
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition UNC
51 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition UNC
148 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
For the sale of 1 Mark 1959 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
