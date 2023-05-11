Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1958 J (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 5,5 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,113,000
- Mintage PROOF 37
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1958
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1958 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4689 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
483 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
2202 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Felzmann
Date July 3, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Felzmann
Date March 6, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 5, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2013
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
