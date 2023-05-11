Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1958 J (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 1 Mark 1958 J - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Mark 1958 J - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 5,5 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,113,000
  • Mintage PROOF 37

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1958
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1958 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4689 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Germany 1 Mark 1958 J at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
483 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1958 J at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
2202 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1958 J at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1958 J at auction SINCONA - October 20, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date October 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1958 J at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2020
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1958 J at auction Felzmann - July 3, 2019
Seller Felzmann
Date July 3, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1958 J at auction Felzmann - March 6, 2019
Seller Felzmann
Date March 6, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1958 J at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1958 J at auction Katz - November 22, 2015
Seller Katz
Date November 22, 2015
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1958 J at auction Möller - June 1, 2015
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1958 J at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1958 J at auction Möller - May 27, 2014
Seller Möller
Date May 27, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1958 J at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1958 J at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 5, 2013
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 5, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1958 J at auction WAG - September 1, 2013
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2013
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1958 J at auction Künker - September 29, 2005
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1958 J at auction Künker - June 17, 2003
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2003
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1958 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

