1 Mark 1958 J (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1958 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4689 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

