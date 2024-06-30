Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1958 G (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 5,5 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,287,000
- Mintage PROOF 20
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1958
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1958 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1354 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place September 1, 2013.
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2016
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2013
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
