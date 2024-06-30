1 Mark 1958 G (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1958 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1354 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place September 1, 2013.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (6) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS63 (2) AU58 (1) Service NGC (3) PCGS (1)