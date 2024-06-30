Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1958 G (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 1 Mark 1958 G - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Mark 1958 G - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 5,5 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,287,000
  • Mintage PROOF 20

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1958
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1958 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1354 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place September 1, 2013.

Germany 1 Mark 1958 G at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1958 G at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1958 G at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1958 G at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1958 G at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1958 G at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - March 5, 2023
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date March 5, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1958 G at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - February 27, 2022
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1958 G at auction WAG - December 4, 2016
Seller WAG
Date December 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1958 G at auction Heritage - September 22, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2016
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1958 G at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1958 G at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1958 G at auction WAG - September 1, 2013
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2013
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1958 G at auction Künker - September 29, 2005
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1958 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

