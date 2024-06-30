Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1958 F (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 1 Mark 1958 F - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Mark 1958 F - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 5,5 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,700,000
  • Mintage PROOF 100

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1958
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1958 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2580 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 330. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (4)
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Numis.be (2)
  • Rhenumis (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 1 Mark 1958 F at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
193 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1958 F at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
161 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1958 F at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1958 F at auction Felzmann - March 6, 2019
Seller Felzmann
Date March 6, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1958 F at auction Felzmann - March 6, 2019
Seller Felzmann
Date March 6, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1958 F at auction Felzmann - November 7, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1958 F at auction Felzmann - November 7, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1958 F at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1958 F at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 14, 2016
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 14, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1958 F at auction WAG - November 9, 2014
Seller WAG
Date November 9, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1958 F at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1958 F at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2013
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1958 F at auction Numis.be - May 20, 2013
Seller Numis.be
Date May 20, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1958 F at auction Numis.be - November 25, 2012
Seller Numis.be
Date November 25, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1958 F at auction Künker - June 17, 2003
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2003
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1958 F at auction Künker - March 14, 2001
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1958 F at auction Künker - March 11, 1999
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 1999
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

