1 Mark 1958 F (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 5,5 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,700,000
- Mintage PROOF 100
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1958
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1958 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2580 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 330. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
193 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
161 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Felzmann
Date March 6, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Felzmann
Date March 6, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 14, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date November 9, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2003
Condition PROOF
Selling price
