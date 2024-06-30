Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1958 D (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 5,5 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,900,000
- Mintage PROOF 200
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1958
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1958 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2579 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 825. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
12
