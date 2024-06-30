Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1958 D (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 1 Mark 1958 D - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Mark 1958 D - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 5,5 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,900,000
  • Mintage PROOF 200

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1958
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1958 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2579 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 825. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Felzmann (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (7)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Künker (6)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 1 Mark 1958 D at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1958 D at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1958 D at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1958 D at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1958 D at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1958 D at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1958 D at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1958 D at auction Sonntag - November 24, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1958 D at auction Felzmann - November 7, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1958 D at auction Felzmann - November 7, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1958 D at auction Felzmann - November 7, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1958 D at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 11, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1958 D at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 11, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1958 D at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 11, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1958 D at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 11, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1958 D at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 11, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1958 D at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 11, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1958 D at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 11, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1958 D at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1958 D at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Germany 1 Mark 1958 D at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1958 D at auction WAG - June 5, 2016
Seller WAG
Date June 5, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1958 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1958 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 1 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search