1 Mark 1957 J (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 5,5 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,675,000
- Mintage PROOF 200
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1957
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1957 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5585 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place October 6, 2008.
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
217 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Status International
Date June 9, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 19, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2014
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goldberg
Date June 4, 2013
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 6, 2008
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
