Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1957 J (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 1 Mark 1957 J - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Mark 1957 J - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 5,5 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,675,000
  • Mintage PROOF 200

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1957
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1957 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5585 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place October 6, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Status International (1)
Germany 1 Mark 1957 J at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1957 J at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
217 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1957 J at auction Status International - June 9, 2023
Seller Status International
Date June 9, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1957 J at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1957 J at auction Rio de la Plata - June 19, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 19, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1957 J at auction Auction World - October 20, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1957 J at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1957 J at auction Katz - November 22, 2015
Seller Katz
Date November 22, 2015
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1957 J at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1957 J at auction Heritage - January 21, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2014
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1957 J at auction Goldberg - June 4, 2013
Seller Goldberg
Date June 4, 2013
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1957 J at auction Grün - November 14, 2012
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1957 J at auction Stack's - August 14, 2012
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2012
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1957 J at auction Künker - October 6, 2008
Seller Künker
Date October 6, 2008
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1957 J at auction Künker - September 29, 2005
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1957 J at auction Künker - September 28, 2004
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1957 J at auction Künker - June 17, 2003
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2003
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1957 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

