Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1957 G (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 5,5 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,325,000
- Mintage PROOF 27
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1957
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1957 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21199 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place November 6, 2018.
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2017
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2017
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 15, 2015
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2014
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1957 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
