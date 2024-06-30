Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1957 G (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 1 Mark 1957 G - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Mark 1957 G - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 5,5 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,325,000
  • Mintage PROOF 27

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1957
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1957 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21199 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place November 6, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (7)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Katz (4)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Rhenumis (3)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 1 Mark 1957 G at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1957 G at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1957 G at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1957 G at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1957 G at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1957 G at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1957 G at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1957 G at auction KM NUMIS - June 14, 2023
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1957 G at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1957 G at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1957 G at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1957 G at auction Felzmann - November 7, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1957 G at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1957 G at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1957 G at auction Heritage - January 5, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2017
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1957 G at auction Heritage - January 5, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2017
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1957 G at auction ibercoin - March 31, 2016
Seller ibercoin
Date March 31, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1957 G at auction ibercoin - October 22, 2015
Seller ibercoin
Date October 22, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1957 G at auction Heritage - October 15, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date October 15, 2015
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1957 G at auction Heritage - January 21, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2014
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1957 G at auction WAG - September 1, 2013
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2013
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1957 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

