1 Mark 1957 F (Germany, FRG)
1 Mark 1957 F (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 5,5 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,500,000
- Mintage PROOF 100
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1957
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1957 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1122 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place March 5, 2019.
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
161 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date September 13, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Felzmann
Date March 6, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Felzmann
Date March 6, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date November 9, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2003
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
