Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1957 F (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 1 Mark 1957 F - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Mark 1957 F - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 5,5 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,500,000
  • Mintage PROOF 100

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1957
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1957 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1122 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place March 5, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (4)
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (4)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rhenumis (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • WAG (3)
Germany 1 Mark 1957 F at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1957 F at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
161 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1957 F at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1957 F at auction Stack's - September 13, 2023
Germany 1 Mark 1957 F at auction Stack's - September 13, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date September 13, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1957 F at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1957 F at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Germany 1 Mark 1957 F at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1957 F at auction Felzmann - March 6, 2019
Seller Felzmann
Date March 6, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1957 F at auction Felzmann - March 6, 2019
Seller Felzmann
Date March 6, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1957 F at auction Felzmann - November 7, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1957 F at auction Felzmann - November 7, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1957 F at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1957 F at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1957 F at auction WAG - November 9, 2014
Seller WAG
Date November 9, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1957 F at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1957 F at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1957 F at auction Künker - September 29, 2005
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1957 F at auction Künker - June 17, 2003
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2003
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1957 F at auction Künker - March 14, 2002
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2002
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1957 F at auction Künker - March 11, 1999
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 1999
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1957 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

