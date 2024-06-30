1 Mark 1957 F (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1957 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1122 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place March 5, 2019.

