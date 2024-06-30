Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1957 D (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 1 Mark 1957 D - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Mark 1957 D - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 5,5 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,500,000
  • Mintage PROOF 100

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1957
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1957 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1495 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.

Germany 1 Mark 1957 D at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1957 D at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1957 D at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1957 D at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1957 D at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1957 D at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1957 D at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1957 D at auction WAG - January 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1957 D at auction Rio de la Plata - June 19, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 19, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1957 D at auction WAG - May 8, 2022
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2022
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1957 D at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1957 D at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2021
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1957 D at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1957 D at auction Sonntag - November 24, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1957 D at auction Sonntag - November 24, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1957 D at auction Heritage - October 27, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date October 27, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1957 D at auction Felzmann - November 7, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1957 D at auction Felzmann - November 7, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1957 D at auction Felzmann - November 7, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1957 D at auction Felzmann - November 7, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1957 D at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 11, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1957 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

