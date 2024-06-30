Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1957 D (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 5,5 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,500,000
- Mintage PROOF 100
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1957
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1957 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1495 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (2)
- Felzmann (4)
- Gorny & Mosch (10)
- Grün (4)
- Heritage (2)
- Künker (5)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Russiancoin (3)
- Sonntag (2)
- WAG (3)
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 19, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2021
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date October 27, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1957 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search