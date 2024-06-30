Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1956 J (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 5,5 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 13,083,000
- Mintage PROOF 33
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1956
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1956 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2576 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Roschberg Mynthandel AS (1)
- Russiancoin (3)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gärtner
Date February 10, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1956 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
