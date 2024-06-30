Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1956 G (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 5,5 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,477,000
- Mintage PROOF 18
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1956
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1956 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3157 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 1,550. Bidding took place November 7, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
78 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date December 4, 2016
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date February 2, 2014
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date December 30, 2013
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2013
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2013
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2013
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
