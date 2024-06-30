Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1956 G (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 1 Mark 1956 G - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Mark 1956 G - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 5,5 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,477,000
  • Mintage PROOF 18

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1956
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1956 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3157 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 1,550. Bidding took place November 7, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (4)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • WAG (9)
Germany 1 Mark 1956 G at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1956 G at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
78 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1956 G at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1956 G at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1956 G at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1956 G at auction WAG - December 4, 2016
Seller WAG
Date December 4, 2016
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1956 G at auction WAG - October 11, 2015
Seller WAG
Date October 11, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1956 G at auction WAG - April 6, 2014
Seller WAG
Date April 6, 2014
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1956 G at auction WAG - February 2, 2014
Seller WAG
Date February 2, 2014
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1956 G at auction WAG - December 30, 2013
Seller WAG
Date December 30, 2013
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1956 G at auction WAG - December 8, 2013
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2013
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1956 G at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1956 G at auction WAG - September 1, 2013
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2013
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1956 G at auction WAG - July 7, 2013
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2013
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1956 G at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2012
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1956 G at auction Künker - March 10, 2005
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1956 G at auction Künker - June 17, 2003
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1956 G at auction Künker - March 14, 2002
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2002
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1956 G at auction Künker - March 14, 2001
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1956 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1956 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 1 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search