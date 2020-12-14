Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1956 F (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 5,5 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 14,700,000
- Mintage PROOF 100
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1956
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1956 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2575 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 330. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Felzmann (3)
- Heritage (3)
- Künker (5)
- London Coins (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- WAG (3)
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Felzmann
Date March 6, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Felzmann
Date November 9, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 3, 2012
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 8, 2011
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date June 2, 2008
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2003
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2002
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
