Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1956 F (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 1 Mark 1956 F - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Mark 1956 F - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 5,5 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 14,700,000
  • Mintage PROOF 100

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1956
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1956 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2575 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 330. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Germany 1 Mark 1956 F at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1956 F at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1956 F at auction WAG - May 16, 2021
Seller WAG
Date May 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1956 F at auction Tauler & Fau - December 14, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1956 F at auction Felzmann - March 6, 2019
Seller Felzmann
Date March 6, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1956 F at auction Felzmann - November 7, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1956 F at auction London Coins - March 17, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date March 17, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1956 F at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1956 F at auction Felzmann - November 9, 2016
Seller Felzmann
Date November 9, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1956 F at auction Stack's - August 13, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date August 13, 2014
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1956 F at auction Stack's - January 14, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2014
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1956 F at auction Heritage - April 3, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date April 3, 2012
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1956 F at auction Heritage - March 8, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date March 8, 2011
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1956 F at auction Heritage - June 2, 2008
Seller Heritage
Date June 2, 2008
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1956 F at auction Künker - September 29, 2005
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1956 F at auction Künker - June 17, 2003
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2003
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1956 F at auction Künker - June 26, 2002
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2002
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1956 F at auction Künker - March 11, 1999
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 1999
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1956 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

