1 Mark 1956 D (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 5,5 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 12,740,000
- Mintage PROOF 100
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1956
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1956 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 10325 sold at the Rhenumis auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place November 9, 2023.
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1284 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date June 23, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 1, 2007
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
