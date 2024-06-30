Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1956 D (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 1 Mark 1956 D - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Mark 1956 D - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 5,5 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 12,740,000
  • Mintage PROOF 100

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1956
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1956 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 10325 sold at the Rhenumis auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place November 9, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (4)
  • Rhenumis (2)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 1 Mark 1956 D at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1956 D at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1284 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1956 D at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1956 D at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 19, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1956 D at auction WAG - May 8, 2022
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1956 D at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 28, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1956 D at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 19, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1956 D at auction Stack's - June 23, 2021
Germany 1 Mark 1956 D at auction Stack's - June 23, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date June 23, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1956 D at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1956 D at auction Sonntag - November 24, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1956 D at auction Sonntag - November 24, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1956 D at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 11, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1956 D at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2012
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1956 D at auction Heritage - June 1, 2007
Germany 1 Mark 1956 D at auction Heritage - June 1, 2007
Seller Heritage
Date June 1, 2007
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1956 D at auction Künker - June 17, 2003
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1956 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

