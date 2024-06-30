1 Mark 1956 D (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1956 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 10325 sold at the Rhenumis auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place November 9, 2023.

