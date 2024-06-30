Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1955 J (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 5,5 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,607,000
- Mintage PROOF 25
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1955
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1955 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21190 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place November 6, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Felzmann (2)
- Grün (2)
- Künker (3)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Numis.be (1)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
161 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 19, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Felzmann
Date March 12, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2013
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
