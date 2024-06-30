Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1955 J (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 1 Mark 1955 J - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Mark 1955 J - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 5,5 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,607,000
  • Mintage PROOF 25

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1955
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1955 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21190 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place November 6, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (3)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 1 Mark 1955 J at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1955 J at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
161 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1955 J at auction Rio de la Plata - June 19, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 19, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1955 J at auction Felzmann - November 7, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1955 J at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1955 J at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1955 J at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1955 J at auction Felzmann - March 12, 2014
Seller Felzmann
Date March 12, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1955 J at auction WAG - September 1, 2013
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2013
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1955 J at auction Numis.be - May 20, 2013
Seller Numis.be
Date May 20, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1955 J at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1955 J at auction Künker - June 17, 2003
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1955 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

