Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1955 G (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 1 Mark 1955 G - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Mark 1955 G - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 5,5 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,633,000
  • Mintage PROOF 14

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1955
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1955 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1578 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place October 15, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (15)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Heritage (8)
  • Holmasto (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Stack's (4)
  • The Canadian Numismatic Company (1)
  • WAG (4)
Germany 1 Mark 1955 G at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1955 G at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1955 G at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1955 G at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
161 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1955 G at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
631 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1955 G at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1955 G at auction Heritage - June 1, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1955 G at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1955 G at auction WAG - January 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1955 G at auction Heritage - November 3, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 3, 2022
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1955 G at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1955 G at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1955 G at auction BAC - April 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date April 6, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1955 G at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1955 G at auction Holmasto - March 12, 2022
Seller Holmasto
Date March 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1955 G at auction BAC - October 27, 2021
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1955 G at auction Holmasto - October 9, 2021
Seller Holmasto
Date October 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1955 G at auction BAC - May 5, 2021
Seller BAC
Date May 5, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1955 G at auction The Canadian Numismatic Company - April 19, 2021
Seller The Canadian Numismatic Company
Date April 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1955 G at auction BAC - October 27, 2020
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1955 G at auction BAC - April 21, 2020
Seller BAC
Date April 21, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1955 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

