Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1955 G (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 5,5 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,633,000
- Mintage PROOF 14
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1955
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1955 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1578 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place October 15, 2023.
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
161 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
631 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 3, 2022
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
12
