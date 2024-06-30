Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1955 F (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 1 Mark 1955 F - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Mark 1955 F - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 5,5 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,300,000
  • Mintage PROOF 100

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1955
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1955 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1253 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.

Germany 1 Mark 1955 F at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1955 F at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
640 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1955 F at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1955 F at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1955 F at auction Stack's - September 13, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date September 13, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1955 F at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1955 F at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1955 F at auction WAG - August 28, 2022
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1955 F at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1955 F at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2017
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1955 F at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2017
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1955 F at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1955 F at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1955 F at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1955 F at auction WAG - April 6, 2014
Seller WAG
Date April 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1955 F at auction Künker - March 11, 2014
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1955 F at auction WAG - September 1, 2013
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2013
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1955 F at auction Numis.be - May 20, 2013
Seller Numis.be
Date May 20, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1955 F at auction Busso Peus - April 26, 2013
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 26, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1955 F at auction Numis.be - November 25, 2012
Seller Numis.be
Date November 25, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1955 F at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2012
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price

