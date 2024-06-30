Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1955 F (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 5,5 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,300,000
- Mintage PROOF 100
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1955
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1955 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1253 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
640 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date September 13, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2013
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 26, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
