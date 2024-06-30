1 Mark 1955 F (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1955 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1253 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.

