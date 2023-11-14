Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1955 D (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 1 Mark 1955 D - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Mark 1955 D - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 5,5 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,460,000
  • Mintage PROOF 50

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1955
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1955 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21189 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 2,900. Bidding took place November 6, 2018.

Germany 1 Mark 1955 D at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
225 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1955 D at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1955 D at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1955 D at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1955 D at auction Felzmann - March 6, 2019
Seller Felzmann
Date March 6, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1955 D at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1955 D at auction Künker - May 8, 2014
Seller Künker
Date May 8, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1955 D at auction Künker - September 29, 2005
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1955 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

