1 Mark 1955 D (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 5,5 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,460,000
- Mintage PROOF 50
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1955
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1955 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21189 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 2,900. Bidding took place November 6, 2018.
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
225 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Felzmann
Date March 6, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
