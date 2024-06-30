Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1954 J (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 1 Mark 1954 J - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Mark 1954 J - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 5,5 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,340,000
  • Mintage PROOF 27

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1954
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1954 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2572 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 725. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
Germany 1 Mark 1954 J at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1954 J at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1954 J at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1954 J at auction Künker - September 29, 2005
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1954 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

