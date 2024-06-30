Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1954 J (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 5,5 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,340,000
- Mintage PROOF 27
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1954
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1954 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2572 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 725. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Rhenumis (1)
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1954 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search