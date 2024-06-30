Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1954 G (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 1 Mark 1954 G - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Mark 1954 G - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 5,5 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,460,000
  • Mintage PROOF 16

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1954
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1954 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 10316 sold at the Rhenumis auction for EUR 3,150. Bidding took place November 9, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (6)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (13)
  • Künker (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (2)
  • Rhenumis (2)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WAG (8)
Germany 1 Mark 1954 G at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1954 G at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
427 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1954 G at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1954 G at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
343 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1954 G at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1954 G at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1954 G at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1954 G at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1954 G at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1954 G at auction WAG - January 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1954 G at auction WAG - June 12, 2022
Seller WAG
Date June 12, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1954 G at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1954 G at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1954 G at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1954 G at auction Stephen Album - September 27, 2020
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1954 G at auction Numismática Leilões - August 11, 2020
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1954 G at auction Auction World - April 20, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date April 20, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1954 G at auction Auction World - April 20, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date April 20, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1954 G at auction Auction World - January 20, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date January 20, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1954 G at auction Auction World - October 20, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1954 G at auction Numismática Leilões - May 28, 2019
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1954 G at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1954 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

