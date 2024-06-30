Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1954 G (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 5,5 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,460,000
- Mintage PROOF 16
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1954
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1954 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 10316 sold at the Rhenumis auction for EUR 3,150. Bidding took place November 9, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (6)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (13)
- Künker (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Numis.be (1)
- Numismática Leilões (2)
- Rhenumis (2)
- Russiancoin (3)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (3)
- Stephen Album (1)
- WAG (8)
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
427 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
343 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date June 12, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date April 20, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date April 20, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1954 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search