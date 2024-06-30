1 Mark 1954 F (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1954 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4415 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (11) UNC (1) AU (5) No grade (2) Condition (slab) AU58 (2) Service NGC (2)