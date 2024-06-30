Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1954 F (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 1 Mark 1954 F - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Mark 1954 F - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 5,5 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,000,000
  • Mintage PROOF 175

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1954
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1954 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4415 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.

Germany 1 Mark 1954 F at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
214 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1954 F at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
214 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1954 F at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1954 F at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1954 F at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1954 F at auction Rio de la Plata - June 19, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 19, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1954 F at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1954 F at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1954 F at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1954 F at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1954 F at auction Katz - November 22, 2015
Seller Katz
Date November 22, 2015
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1954 F at auction Künker - July 9, 2015
Seller Künker
Date July 9, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1954 F at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 21, 2010
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 21, 2010
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1954 F at auction Heritage - November 8, 2009
Germany 1 Mark 1954 F at auction Heritage - November 8, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date November 8, 2009
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1954 F at auction Heritage - June 2, 2008
Germany 1 Mark 1954 F at auction Heritage - June 2, 2008
Seller Heritage
Date June 2, 2008
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1954 F at auction Künker - June 17, 2003
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2003
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1954 F at auction Künker - March 14, 2002
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2002
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1954 F at auction Künker - March 9, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2000
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1954 F at auction Künker - March 11, 1999
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 1999
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1954 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

