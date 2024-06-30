Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1954 F (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 5,5 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,000,000
- Mintage PROOF 175
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1954
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1954 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4415 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
214 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
214 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 19, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 21, 2010
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 8, 2009
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2003
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2000
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
