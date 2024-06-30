Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1954 D (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 1 Mark 1954 D - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Mark 1954 D - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 5,5 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,200,000
  • Mintage PROOF 50

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1954
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1954 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7410 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place March 15, 2019.

Germany 1 Mark 1954 D at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1954 D at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1954 D at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1954 D at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - February 27, 2022
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 1 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1954 D at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
792 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1954 D at auction Heritage - September 30, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 30, 2018
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1954 D at auction Künker - October 22, 2015
Seller Künker
Date October 22, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1954 D at auction Künker - July 9, 2015
Seller Künker
Date July 9, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1954 D at auction Künker - July 9, 2015
Seller Künker
Date July 9, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1954 D at auction WAG - September 1, 2013
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2013
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1954 D at auction Künker - September 28, 2000
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Germany 1 Mark 1954 D at auction Aste - September 19, 2024
Seller Aste
Date September 19, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1954 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Top lot
Top lot
Top lot
