1 Mark 1954 D (Germany, FRG)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1954 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7410 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place March 15, 2019.
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 1 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
792 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date September 30, 2018
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2013
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
For the sale of 1 Mark 1954 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
