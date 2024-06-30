1 Mark 1954 D (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1954 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7410 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place March 15, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (5) UNC (4) AU (1) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (1) Service PCGS (2)